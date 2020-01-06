Oakland 20-year-old on his way to soccer match still missing, 8 months later

article

Eight months after Jonathan Bandabaila was last seen leaving his Oakland home to play in a soccer tournament, members of his family joined Oakland Police Department officers this weekend passing out fliers with photos of the young man.

The Bandabaila family has increased the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to his whereabouts, Oakland police said Sunday.

On May 3, Bandabaila left his residence in Oakland to drive to a soccer tournament. He has not been in contact with his family since.

The next day, his 1998 silver Honda Accord was found, parked and unoccupied, in the westbound lanes on the San Mateo Bridge. On Sunday, the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons/Special Victims Unit and members of the Bandabaila family in passing out fliers in San Leandro, Hayward and San Lorenzo, the last locations where his cell phone had been traced.

Bandabaila is a 20-year-old African American man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray soccer warmup gear. He is reported to have been in good mental and physical condition.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.