Oakland 7-Eleven broken into three times in one day

A 7-Eleven store in Oakland that has been a frequent target of thieves was recently hit three times in one day.

The robberies at the store on Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard near Lake Merritt, first reported in an email to the media by the Oakland police union, happened on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 p.m. and again at 11:30 p.m.

One employee was robbed of personal items.

These break-ins come after the same 7-Eleven was targeted over two consecutive days in April.

A clerk told KTVU that employees are leaving because the store has been robbed so many times and said the store is installing upgraded security cameras.