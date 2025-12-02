AC Transit bus crashes into Oakland building, sends 11 to hospital

article

The Brief According to the Oakland Fire Department, authorities received a call at 1:18 p.m. about a bus crashing into a building. The crash occurred at All About Cars Auto and Body Repair at 6821 Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. Eight bus passengers, the bus driver and two passengers from the SUV were taken to the hospital for observation, the transit agency said.



What we know:

AC Transit says the bus was headed toward downtown Oakland on Foothill Boulevard at the 68th Avenue intersection when it collided with an SUV.

The bus driver then lost control, the transit agency said, and hit the auto repair shop.

No one inside the building was injured, AC Transit said.

AC Transit said there were no "significant or severe" injuries among bus passengers or occupants of the SUV.

Oakland fire officials originally said four people were transported to the hospital, but AC Transit later gave updated information.

A structural engineer has been requested to inspect the building, Oakland fire officials said.

Drivers in the area between 73rd and 65th avenues should expect delays.

The Source: AC Transit and the Oakland Fire Department.

An AC Transit bus crashed into an Oakland auto repair shop on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Photo: Oakland Fire Department)

