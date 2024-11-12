Court temporarily blocks Oakland airport's use of ‘San Francisco Bay’ in name, siding with SFO

A court has temporarily blocked Oakland Airport from using its new name, San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

The court agreed with the City of San Francisco, which sought an injunction against the Port of Oakland following the name change, arguing it could confuse travelers who might associate Oakland's airport with San Francisco International Airport.

In May, the Port of Oakland, which manages the city's airport, renamed the Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport in a controversial move. The airport's code, OAK, remained unchanged, and its logo was not altered.

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners had hoped the name change would draw more nonstop flights by highlighting the airport's location on the San Francisco Bay.

Tuesday's ruling temporarily prevents Oakland from using the new name.

In response to the ruling, Oakland airport officials said,"OAK is not associated with SFO, of course, but is rather a convenient and centrally located option for travelers throughout the Bay Area. We are continuing to review the recent ruling and considering all available options."