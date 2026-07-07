Oakland police investigate reported kidnapping

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The Brief Oakland police are investigating a reported kidnapping that happened around 9:30 p.m. July 3 in the 4200 block of Redding Street. Police said a suspect struck a woman with a handgun, forced her into a dark-colored sedan and drove away westbound. Authorities released descriptions of the victim and suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Unit or call 911.



Oakland police are investigating a reported kidnapping that happened last Friday night.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on July 3 in the 4200 block of Redding Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Woman reportedly forced into car

What they're saying:

Police said a suspect struck a woman with a handgun before forcing her into a dark-colored, four-door sedan. The suspect then drove westbound from the 4200 block of Redding Street with the woman inside.

Authorities have not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

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Suspect, victim descriptions

Dig deeper:

The woman is described as white, 30 to 32 years old and weighing about 130 pounds.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 30 to 32 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue-and-white pants and was armed with a black Glock-style handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641 or call 911.