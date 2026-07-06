Video shows damaged Tesla in alleged Paul Pelosi hit-and-run

The Brief Newly released video shows the damage to a parked Tesla after an alleged hit-and-run involving Paul Pelosi in Yountville. Investigators say Pelosi struck the unoccupied vehicle in his Maserati, drove away and later told deputies he did not realize what he had hit. The case has been referred to the Napa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities said Pelosi was not under the influence of alcohol. The incident comes about three years after his 2022 DUI conviction in Napa County.



Newly released video shows the damage to a parked Tesla following an alleged hit-and-run crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Yountville.

The footage shows significant damage to the rear driver's side of the Tesla after the Friday afternoon collision.

What investigators say

What we know:

According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, Pelosi was driving a brown Maserati convertible when he struck the unoccupied, parked Tesla at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A witness told deputies the driver briefly stopped before leaving the scene. Deputies later found a California Highway Patrol vehicle behind Pelosi's disabled Maserati, which was partially blocking Yountville Cross Road.

Pelosi was behind the wheel, authorities said. Deputies reported significant damage to the front right side of the Maserati.

"Pelosi admitted to hitting something, but said he did not know what he had hit, so he kept driving," the sheriff's office said. "He drove until his car became disabled and was no longer able to continue driving."

Pelosi family responds

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Pelosi family said Paul Pelosi "personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle."

The family also said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not comment.

No arrest; case sent to DA

What's next:

Authorities said Pelosi was not under the influence of alcohol and was not arrested. The case will be reviewed by the Napa County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

A re-evaluation referral form will be submitted to the DMV, which is common for elderly drivers.

Prior DUI case

In 2022, Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his Porsche into a Jeep on Highway 29 in Oakville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He later pleaded guilty to DUI and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Pelosi ultimately served two days in jail, received two days of credit for good conduct and completed the remaining day in a court work program.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete a three-month DUI education program, install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, pay about $5,000 in victim restitution and nearly $2,000 in fines.

Later that year, Pelosi was seriously injured when an intruder attacked him with a hammer inside the Pelosis' San Francisco home.