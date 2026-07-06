Mexico falls 3-2 to England, ending World Cup run in heartbreaking loss

The Brief Mexico’s World Cup run ended with a 3-2 loss to England in the Round of 16. Fans packed San Francisco’s Mission District bars and restaurants, creating a high-energy atmosphere before and after the match.



Mexico’s World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end Sunday night, falling to England 3-2 in a win-or-go-home Round of 16 match.

Before kickoff, thousands of fans packed bars and restaurants in San Francisco’s Mission District, hoping to watch Mexico advance.

The final whistle brought heartbreak.

Mexico’s loss left fans emotional as they fought back tears and hugged one another.

"Terrible. I mean, Mexico has not performed that well in many World Cups, so this is the furthest we’ve gotten in a long time. I think a lot of people were really rooting for us, and to have it so close," said Diego Hamernick of San Francisco.

It was Mexico’s deepest World Cup run since 2018.

Mission District erupts in early excitement

Local perspective:

Teeth Bar on Mission Street was packed wall-to-wall with fans wearing Mexico jerseys, waving flags and chanting as they believed their team could keep its World Cup dream alive.

"It’s palpable. You can feel it. People love the World Cup, they love Mexico, we love it, so fun," said Brooke Lloyd, manager of Teeth.

Fans began lining up hours before the match just to secure a spot inside.

"I grew up in Mexico City and the vibe of the World Cup is something different, and just seeing Americans share that same feeling I felt when I was a kid is amazing, you know," said Bruno of San Francisco.

For many, the match carried deep personal meaning.

"I am 50/50 Mexican and Italian, so I’m really proud to represent my country and to represent my dad’s side of the family. It’s a huge honor, and I was actually getting a little emotional about it earlier," said Gabriel Damian of San Francisco.

Even fans without ties to Mexico joined the crowd in support.

"I’m not Mexican, but we’re in the Mission. San Francisco has a pretty big Latino community and what’s happening in the world right now, specifically the United States, of course I’m going to support Mexico," said Sheila Azcueta of San Francisco.

World Cup pride for Mexico, despite loss

While the loss was difficult, Mexico fans said they were proud of the team’s hard-fought World Cup quest.

For businesses, the tournament provided a major boost.

"These matches — it’s really close to the Super Bowl, so we’re making what we would normally make in three or four days in one day, so it’s great for business," said Brooke Lloyd.

Fans remained in the Mission after the final whistle, reflecting on a tournament run that ended in disappointment but delivered a memorable atmosphere in San Francisco.