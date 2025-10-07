Person found fatally shot at East Oakland park
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person was found shot to death early Monday at a park in East Oakland, authorities said.
Shooting reported at Arroyo Viejo Park
What we know:
Police were notified around 7:45 a.m. of a person down on the ground at Arroyo Viejo Park in the area of Olive and Richie streets. Responding officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly to the back. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video from the area showed yellow crime tape near the playground, which was closed to the public as investigators worked at the scene.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
No further details were immediately released.
The Source: Information for the story was sourced from the Oakland Police Department.