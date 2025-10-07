Person found fatally shot at East Oakland park

The Brief A person was found shot to death early Monday at Arroyo Viejo Park in East Oakland, near Olive and Richie streets. Police responded around 7:45 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound reportedly to the back; the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Crime tape surrounded the playground area, which was closed as investigators examined the scene.



A person was found shot to death early Monday at a park in East Oakland, authorities said.

Shooting reported at Arroyo Viejo Park

What we know:

Police were notified around 7:45 a.m. of a person down on the ground at Arroyo Viejo Park in the area of Olive and Richie streets. Responding officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound reportedly to the back. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the area showed yellow crime tape near the playground, which was closed to the public as investigators worked at the scene.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

No further details were immediately released.