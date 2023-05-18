Oakland A's face more challenges with Las Vegas move

The Oakland A's are running into additional funding problems as they try to make a move to Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Independent.

Lawmakers have not yet introduced legislation that would green-light public money to build a new stadium along the Strip.

Nevada's lawmakers are only willing to contribute $195 million for the ballpark, not the $395 million the A's are seeking. Plus, the clock is ticking to approve a funding package, with just 20 days left in the Nevada legislative session.

SUGGESTED:

Reporter Tabitha Mueller with the Nevada Independent provided insight into the troubles facing the Athletics.

"I don't think we can say right now. I think it's a matter of when that legislation comes through…there are folks that are interested in the Legislature, saying that there may be willing to give anywhere from $150 to $195 million in transferable tax credit," Mueller said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakland A's have not presented 'concrete plan' to Nevada lawmakers; time running out

Initially, the A's were focused on one site there in Las Vegas, before they shifted over to wanting to build at the site near the Tropicana Hotel. Mueller said according to sources familiar with the situation the switch could be a possible issue.

"The A's flip-flopping on a stadium site and not having a concrete solution or not having a concrete proposal is part of the hold up here," Mueller said.

The Oakland A's first asked for $500 million in public funding before dialing back to $395 million.

READ ALSO: Pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw at Oakland Coliseum

"I think part of it as well comes down to them being able to get the Tropicana site for free as a gift from the owners of it," said Mueller.

It's possible that both houses of the Legislature could approve a funding package before the June 5 deadline, Mueller said.

Still, there is still a chance for a special legislative session if a decision is not made before the deadline.

"I don't think anyone is very excited about [having a special legislative session] because [Nevada legislative session] meet for 120 days every two years…to go into a special session in a year when we already had a regular session is going to cost the taxpayers more money," Mueller said.