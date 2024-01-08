Oakland auto thefts jumped 44% in 2023

It's a problem drivers in Oakland are well aware of. Last year, the number of car thefts in Oakland was the highest it's been in more than a decade, with more than 14,700 thefts reported in 2023. That's a 44% increase in auto thefts compared to 2022.

An auto break-in or burglary is when someone smashes the window to steal something inside. An auto theft is when someone steals the entire vehicle.

Sean Wilson's surveillance cameras have caught car thieves in the act.

"Truck pulls up, guy gets out. Within 30 seconds the car is gone," he said, describing surveillance video from outside a property he manages at 61st and Lowell streets in North Oakland. Last month, the cameras captured the theft of one of his tenant's cars, a bright blue Subaru WRX.

"Literally in 60 seconds, like the movie, ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’," Wilson said. "I have it all on film, sent it to the police. Nothing happens. It's frustrating."

Oakland's auto theft problem mirrors a nationwide trend.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that in the first half of 2023, the number of auto thefts increased in states, including Illinois and New York.

Other cities like Dallas, had a 70% increase in vehicle thefts.

Certain types of vehicles like Kias and Hyundais are more vulnerable to thefts because of the way the software in those vehicles work

Last year, those automakers began issuing software upgrades to try and stop the problem.

Wilson said the increase in car thefts is a result of a shortage of police resources, a lack of enforcement and prosecution for the crime.

"They seem just completely unafraid of being caught. Just do it right in front of everybody," said Wilson, describing part of the video in which there are other workers nearby and in view of the daytime theft. "If there's no consequences, they're going to keep doing it."