Oakland Ballers being sued by neighbor for property damage

The Brief The Oakland Ballers are being sued by a neighbor over property damage claims. The lawsuit seeks $325,000 in damages over baseballs that got hit outside of the park and allegedly damaged windows, light fixtures, and the building's roof. The team's CEO has accepted financial responsibility, so the city doesn't have to pay, but says some of the claims are excessive.



A midday game at Raimondi Park on Wednesday showcased the Oakland Ballers’ offensive power, but a dispute off the field is drawing increasing attention.

Fly ball

The team’s success at the plate — batting above .300 with more than 50 home runs this season — has contributed to an ongoing legal conflict with a neighboring property owner who alleges repeated damage from balls leaving the stadium.

The issue centers on a building near the corner of 20th & Campbell streets in West Oakland. According to attorney Robert Jweinat, who represents property owner Hassan Najafi of Ajor Property Group, baseballs hit out of Raimondi Park have caused significant damage over the past several years.

"For a couple of years now, baseballs from Raimondi Park have been hitting my client’s building," Jweinat said. "This wasn’t going to stop on its own, so we had to take them to court."

The lawsuit, filed at the start of the season, seeks $325,000 in damages. Jweinat said the impacts have damaged windows, light fixtures and the building’s roof, raising both financial and safety concerns.

Whose responsibility?

The Ballers and the City of Oakland, which owns the park, share responsibility for stadium operations, Jweinat said.

Ballers CEO Paul Freedman said the team has been willing to cover legitimate damage claims but disputes the extent of the allegations.

"We’ve told the neighbor from the beginning if there’s damage to the building we’d be willing to pay for it," Freedman said.

However, Freedman said the relationship deteriorated after the team requested video evidence linking some damage to baseballs from the park. He described some of the claims as excessive.

"It happens often, unfortunately, where people look to profit off other people’s success," Freedman said.

Jweinat pushed back on that characterization, saying the damage is clearly tied to baseballs leaving the field.

"The damage to the building is evident," he said. "It’s baseballs hitting the building."

As the case moves forward, the Ballers have agreed to indemnify the city, meaning the team will assume financial responsibility for any legal outcome.

Appealing heavy-hitting style

Fans, meanwhile, say the home run-heavy style of play is part of the team’s appeal.

"They’re hitting them over the fence some days — it’s pretty awesome," said fan Shelley Meza.

Others suggested potential solutions, including raising the outfield fence or adding netting to prevent balls from leaving the park.

Until changes are made, both sides appear headed toward continued legal action. The team has called the lawsuit frivolous, while the property owner maintains it is a matter of safety and financial loss.

Even routine play has had unintended consequences: a foul ball during a recent game struck and damaged a vehicle driven by a member of a television news crew.

The Source Attorney Robert Jweinat, Oakland Ballers CEO Paul Freedman and baseball fan Shelley Meza.