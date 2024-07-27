Oakland BART station closures due to power loss on tracks, Oakland Fire at scene

article

Multiple BART stations in Oakland are closed Saturday evening due to a power loss affecting operations.

The 12th Street City Center, 19th Street, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale Stations are closed because of a power loss on the tracks between the 19th Street and Fruitvale Stations, officials said around 5:35 p.m.

Oakland Fire crews were seen at the Oakland BART Station on 12th Street after receiving reports of smoke between 12th and 19th Street Stations, but have not confirmed if there's been a fire.

Additionally, there is no green line service between Berryessa and Daly City, no red line service between Richmond and Millbrae, and trains are turning back at the MacArthur, West Oakland, and Coliseum Stations.

Officials advise riders to consider other means of transportation like AC Transit.

It's unclear what has caused the power loss and when operations will return to normal.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.