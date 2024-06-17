Oakland burglary suspect killed by homeowner identified

Authorities on Monday identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a homeowner in Oakland last week.

The man who died was 40-year-old Matel Ford, according to the Oakland Police Department. Before his death, he had previous arrests stemming from thefts at various stores.

Ford was shot to death on June 10 during a burglary at 98th Avenue and Burr Street. A 77-year-old homeowner opened fire after Ford and two others came onto his property. One of the suspects had a crowbar. Ford was fatally struck and died at the scene.

The homeowner was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released after no charges were filed against him. His identity has not been revealed.