Oakland Shell gas station employee shoots at would-be burglars: police

A Shell gas station employee opened fire on an unknown number of people trying to ram several cars into the front of the building, according to police and video obtained at the scene.

The Shell manager told KTVU that three Lexuses drove up to the business at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, before one of the drivers rammed a car into the entrance of the convenience store.

It was at this point, police said the employee fired at the cars, prompting them to drive away.

Police say no one was hit by gunfire.

Video shows some of the aftermath of what happened, including where a bullet shattered the front window and a damaged front entrance roped off by caution tape.

This is not the first time an Oakland gas station has been targeted by criminals.

In July, surveillance video captured around 70 people ransacking the 76 Gas Station and mini Market on Hegenberger road, causing $100,000 in losses.

Two employees were at the store during the robbery and were threatened, according to the store owner.

The owner, Sam Mardaie, said the ordeal lasted around 40 minutes.