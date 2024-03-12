Oakland business owners frustrated with crime threaten to not pay taxes

Some small business owners who've been targeted by thieves multiple times said they're fed up with the lack of city services in Oakland, and they're threatening not to pay their taxes until Oakland provides more police patrol and safe, clean streets.



Workers at Cybelle's Pizza in the Dimond District said it's anything but business as usual.

"We're scared for our lives. Now, Dimond District is not the same as the years I had been working," Manager Nestor Sanchez said on Monday.

Surveillance video showed him recently stopping a man from reaching over the counter to grab the cash register.

Sanchez fought back by pulling out a hammer.

He said he was prepared since this was the second time someone came in to rob the business.



Sanchez said in January, the restaurant was burglarized twice, and robbed twice.

"We're really struggling. Sales has dropped 20%," said Sanchez.

Others feel the same way.

"Enough is enough. We're frustrated, so we're not going to pay taxes to the city until they give us what we want," said Jose Ortiz, owner of La Perla Restauran.



He started what he hopes will be a city-wide movement where business owners stop paying taxes to Oakland until they receive services, which include police patrols and cleaner streets.

"Hire a tax lawyer. He's going to be leading this group in case the city wants to come after us," said Ortiz.

Across the street, Paul Phan, owner of Dimond Cafe, shared surveillance video showing one of the four incidents he said his restaurant was burglarized.

He joined Ortiz's movement.

"I feel like we need to start somewhere. It's ridiculous. It seems like it's getting worse," said Phan

In response, Mayor Sheng Thao issued a written statement which said in part: "Since the summer of 2023, Oakland’s business districts have experienced a reduction in most property crimes," and "government at all levels is working for the Oaklanders and I won’t stop until every Oaklander feels safe in our city."

"We have an emergency in the city of Oakland," said city council member Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale District.

He planned to work with the city administrator, county and state officials to see what funds are available to help small businesses.

"We need to keep every small business in place. We may need to make some adjustments financially," said Gallo.

The manager at Cybelle's said the owner is considering whether to join the tax protest.

"I'm not really sure if it will work, but I really want security," said Sanchez.

City council member Janani Ramachandran represented the Dimond District.

She said she is fighting for funding to provide community safety ambassadors and to form a business improvement district.

Ortiz said there may be a meeting with city leaders and merchants citywide at the end of the month.

