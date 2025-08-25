Oakland caterer offers meal-prep hacks

With the average monthly cost of groceries totaling up to $1,600 for a family of four, Oakland caterer Olivia Colt wants to help those families save some money with some of her tried-and-true meal hacks.

While a growing number of families are turning to AI to help plan weekly meals, Colt, who owns Salt and Honey catering, says her human-created meal plan and recipes are even better.

"All you have to do is take a few hours a weekend to create meal components," says Colt. Just have your favorite vegetables prepped, crunchy toppers like seeds or nuts ready to go and pre-made sauces like pesto and hummus that can easily be used as dressing and dips throughout the week.

She brought in some of her favorites: tacos, grain bowls, breakfast cookies — simple, flavorful meals and treats that change daily so you don’t get bored.

If you're wondering what a breakfast cookie is, Colt explained it's a healthy, but tasty morning treat.

"I always like to have a baked good ready to go for the week," Colt says.

She said the granola-like cookie is clean, full of goodness, with "no sneaky additives," including rolled oats, peanut butter and dried cranberries.

Colt showed off how to make these simple but nutritious treats on a recent visit to the KTVU studio.

The cookies are just one of the components to her weekly meal plan.

Check out Olivia’s complete meal prep cheat sheet here and watch the full segment.