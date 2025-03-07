Oakland charter school seeks renewal

The Brief AIMS Charter School has had its renewal for K-8 students rejected by OUSD District cites concerns over teacher credentialing, enrollment process, special-ed students The school is now appealing to the Alameda County Board of Education



Part of AIMS Charter School in downtown Oakland could be in jeopardy after the Oakland Unified School District rejected its application to renew its charter.

"It was heartbreaking because it affected a lot of our students and their families," said Julia Li, AIMS' director of schools.

School seeks renewal of charter

What we know:

The district cited concerns over teacher credentialing, a lower special-ed population and the way it chose its kids as among the reasons it rejected renewing its charter. Although charter schools in Oakland are separate from the school district, they must seek periodic approval of their charter through the district.

Li said the campus has made improvements and wants its students to continue at its high school, whose charter is not yet up for renewal. The high school has a 15-year streak of sending 100 percent of its seniors to college.

"Look at our kids," Li said. "Talk to our kids and our families. That's who's going to be affected. We want to be able to provide the best education for our students."

District rejects renewal bid

The other side:

But Oakland school board member Mike Hutchinson said, "When I toured that school facility as part of the process, I was very disturbed by a lot of the things that I saw at the school."

Hutchinson said that includes students in windowless classrooms and having to walk several blocks to district schools for PE. He says AIMS failed to correct deficiencies.

"We didn't think it was a good experience and a responsible decision to authorize them to educate students in Oakland going forward," Hutchinson said.

AIMS is now appealing the district's denial with the Alameda County Board of Education, which will make its decision on Tuesday.

"I respect the county directors," said AIMS Superintendent Maya Woods-Cadiz. "We have given them every bit of evidence that shows that we are meeting the needs of all children."

Jaime Colly, president of the AIMS board of directors agreed, saying, "We do good things here, and I think they can see that and just the love and the pride that our parents and our students have."

Sisters Naomi and Sina Gebrekrstos are in the third and eighth grade.

"It is special to me because it's helping me with lots of stuff, some stuff are very educational," said Naomi, 8.

Sina, who is 14, said, "I also feel confident in our school because I know the type of school we are, we're a good school, we stand together, we support each other."

Hutchinson said, "I never blame the families. They're caught in a very difficult situation."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan