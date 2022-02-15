Elderly man attacked in Oakland Chinatown; son and bystander hurt while helping

Oakland police arrested a man who witnesses said attacked an elderly man, his son and a bystander.

The attack happened Friday afternoon near 9th and Harrison streets in Oakland's Chinatown.

Police said the suspect was yelling at the elderly man and then hit him for no apparent reason.

His son and a bystander were also allegedly attacked while trying to intervene.

The suspect was arrested on elder abuse and battery charges, officials said.

All three victims declined medical attention.

Last month, an Asian woman was shoved to the ground in an unprovoked attack on 9th Street near Franklin.

Recent high profile police presence is reassuring but crimes targeting the Asian community are still top of mind.

