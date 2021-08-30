San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly attacked woman in Chinatown

article

Police in San Francisco arrested a man on Friday in the city's Chinatown after he allegedly pushed an Asian woman into the street for no apparent reason, causing the woman to hit her head.

According to police, the attack happened just before 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Kearny Street.

The suspect allegedly walked up behind the 51-year-old victim and pushed her into the street. Bystanders, however, jumped in to help the woman, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries, which weren't life-threatening, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrested him. He's since been identified as Sierra Sterkin, 43, of San Francisco.

Advertisement

Officers arrested Sterkin on suspicion of assault, and also found that he already had a warrant for his arrest in connection with an attack on two people in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, according to police.



