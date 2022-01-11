Crime, COVID concerns keep customers away from Oakland Chinatown

Crime and COVID concerns are hurting Oakland Chinatown businesses at a time when sidewalks would normally be packed with people shopping in preparation for the Lunar New Year.

But merchants said there are few people despite stepped-up police patrols that have been in the area for months.

An unprovoked attack on Monday morning is adding to their concerns.

Merchants said the high profile police presence is reassuring but crimes targeting the Asian community are still top of mind, especially with the Chinese New Year approaching.

"It's very concerning because we're closing very early right now,"said Sandi Chau with Elite Salon.

The shop closes around 4:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. or even 7 p.m. during what would have been the busiest time of the year for Chinatown businesses.

Chau said COVID and crime concerns are keeping away customers. People getting their hair done before Chinese New Year is a custom. Still, "the business is very slow compared to a few years ago," said Chau.

A few doors down, KV Discount was also closing early, before nightfall.

"A little bit scary. Scary for me. Something bad," owner Ann Voong said she's been in business here for 30 years, but that the last two have been difficult.

She said she's worried about being attacked and robbed. Add to that, there's little foot traffic.

Voong explained that business had dropped drastically and that no one is walking out on the streets.

On Monday morning, an Asian woman described to be in her 70s, was walking when she became the victim of an unprovoked attack on 9th Street near Franklin.

A person shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground. A witness said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for help identifying the woman and the suspect.

Despite this attack, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said the police presence is a deterrent.

SEE ALSO: Elderly woman shoved to ground in Oakland Chinatown, police looking for victim and attacker

"It's still happening, but the frequency and the seriousness is much much better than before," said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

He urged people not to carry a large amount of cash as they shop for Chinese New Year and for merchants to accept forms of payment other than cash.

"Two years ago, they said no. Last year, they said maybe. But this year, they said they're changing," said Chan.

Back at the salon, the owner said many customers are regulars, so she's on high alert when strangers come into her shop.

"Everything's ready. Just uncomfortable, really uncomfortable," said Chau.

The Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said there will be even more police patrols in the area as it gets closer to Chinese New Year which falls on February 1.

Despite concerns, merchants hope business will improve.