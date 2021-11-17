Expand / Collapse search

Oakland chooses African-American group to develop Coliseum

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
The Oakland city council picked the African American Sports Entertainment Group as the group to join in with the Oakland A’s in developing the Oakland Coliseum site.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council just approved a deal to allow one group to redevelop the Oakland Coliseum site.

On Tuesday night, the council unanimously voted to move forward with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group. 

The group now has 12 months to work out a deal to either buy or lease 50% of the city's share of the Coliseum site.

The group says it wants to transform the property into a complex containing housing, and sports facilities for a Black-owned NFL team -- and potentially a WNBA team.

In a tweet, the AASEG  says it wants to put the community at the forefront of everything they do, moving forward.