Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor is 1st to enter mayor's race

Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor is planning to run for mayor.

Taylor, whose district covers parts of East Oakland, is the first candidate to announce he's running in next year's election.

Mayor Libby Schaaf is wrapping up her second term. Term limits prevent her from seeking re-election.

Taylor is a third generation Oakland resident and says he hopes to deliver "results rather than rhetoric." He has scheduled a kick-off event for Saturday.

At the beginning of the year Taylor was one of the councilmembers working to improve equity in city contracting jobs.