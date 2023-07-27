Oakland comic book shop receives major award

An Oakland-based comic book shop, was recognized this month with the esteemed Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award for its remarkable commitment to inclusivity and community support.

The Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award, presented annually, acknowledges outstanding retailers who actively promote and support the comics both within their local communities and the wider industry.

Eitan Manhoff, the proud owner of Cape and Cowl Comics, graciously accepted the coveted award during a ceremony held at San Diego Comic-Con last week.

Overwhelmed with joy, Manhoff expressed his excitement to KTVU, stating, "It's amazing, it's the best feeling ever. Couldn't imagine anything better. The con was a blast."

Cape and Cowl Comics is considered a safe haven for comic book enthusiasts across the Bay Area. The shop's unwavering dedication to inclusivity is deeply embedded in its values

"It's incredibly important to us that every single person that walks in feels welcome and included," Manhoff emphasized.

Beyond its commitment to inclusivity, Cape and Cowl Comics has actively engaged with its local community, solidifying its position as a vital and cherished establishment.

Manhoff added, "We've worked hard to be a part of our community here," reflecting the shop's continuous efforts to connect with and serve its patrons.

