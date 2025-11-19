Oakland committee votes down expansion of Flock cameras amid heated debate

The Brief Oakland City Council's Public Safety Committee weighed extending the city’s $2 million Flock camera contract, ultimately deciding against the measure Tuesday night. Residents are divided, raising concerns over privacy and touting its role in supporting public safety.



A push to expand the Oakland Police Department's surveillance camera system has failed.

An Oakland City Council committee heard contentious public comment Tuesday night, as members debated whether to expand the city’s $2 million Flock Safety surveillance camera network.

The camera system captures license plates and the backs of passing vehicles.

The Oakland Police Department sought approval to install up to 40 additional cameras as part of a proposed two-year contract extension.

The city council ultimately voted down the police department's request.

Community debate:

About 200 people signed up for public comment at the Public Safety Committee special meeting. Residents were split over whether the technology improves safety or threatens civil liberties.

There are currently about 300 Flock cameras in Oakland, managed by the California Highway Patrol.

"These cameras will not stop crime, they never have and they never will. They'll watch us, they'll track us, and they'll target us," said Oakland resident Tanisha Cannon.

"Safety does not come at the expense of privacy. Surveillance has historically been used as a tool to criminalize and incarcerate Black people and queer people of color," said resident Bria Woodland.

Others argued the cameras are an essential investigative tool, especially as the city deals with low police staffing.

"I'm here to urge you to strongly approve and fund public safety, and that includes the safety cameras that have been solving crimes, including shootings and homicides, have been helping us recovering stolen vehicles," said Tuan Ngo.

Abu Baker, whose son was killed three years ago in Oakland, told the committee that investigators lacked enough evidence to identify a suspect.

"Flock technology could have been useful to help catch that person. Who knows who they've gone on to hurt," Baker said.

The other side:

Before the hearing, dueling rallies formed outside City Hall.

Supporters said the cameras help solve violent crimes and protect businesses. Opponents argued the expansion threatens Oakland’s sanctuary city protections and raises concerns about data sharing with federal immigration authorities.

Oakland police told the committee that data collected by the system is owned by the city and is deleted after 30 days unless used as evidence in an active investigation.

Officials emphasized that it is not shared with out-of-state or federal agencies, including ICE.

Flock says crime clearance rates in Oakland have increased 11% since the cameras were installed in 2024, and that roughly one-third of homicides are solved using Flock data.