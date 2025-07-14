Neighbors turn neglected overpass into community garden in Oakland

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 3D rendering of 54th and Shattuck pollinator garden from bird's eye view

The Brief Neighbors are coming together to create and build a community garden in North Oakland. After getting Caltrans permitting complete, organizers need volunteers and funding.



Neighbors are taking matters into their own hands to beautify Oakland by turning a blighted overpass near Temescal into a community garden.

Neglected overpass is a blank canvas

Where many see a dumping spot and graffiti, Sidewalk Trees and Gardens sees a blank canvas at the corner of 54th Street and Shattuck Avenue near Temescal.

"I see beautiful flowers, kids running around, swing sets, a dog park right across the street," said Vincent Kitirattragarn.

Kitirattragarn said he learned about the project to create a pollinator garden at a neighborhood meeting and volunteered to lead fundraising for the cause.

"This lot attracts a lot of illegal dumping and so what we’re hoping to do is turn this into a positive space," he said.

The backstory:

Founder and President of Sidewalk Trees and Gardens Rob Selna said the grassroots nonprofit was started in 2014 by a group of neighbors.

"I understood that if I could get the permits to build or create something on Caltrans land and the city land that we could eliminate some of that," said Selna, who is also an attorney.

The group raised $50,000 to build a community garden for produce in Temescal, at Dover and 43rd streets, which organizers said has significantly decreased dumping and encampment activity.

"It’s a matter of getting money together, getting permits, and then getting a group of people together that will maintain it," Selna said.

Now, neighbors are raising $30,000 via GoFundMe for the overpass, where a grove of redwood trees already stands to tower over the new pollinator garden.

Organizers need volunteers and funding.

"We’re looking to engage with any organization that can help with building, excavating dirt, taking and transporting boulders, donating plants or planting them," said Kitirattragarn.

Maria Diaz, a neighbor who frequents the area, said she’s glad to hear the underutilized space will be transformed and plans to volunteer as a gardener.

"Having a garden area that’s community built will also foster the community to take care of it," Diaz said.

What you can do:

If you’re interested in getting involved, you can visit the project website. You can also visit the Sidewalk Trees and Gardens website for other projects.

The organization is also looking to expand its efforts to reclaim other neglected streets in Oakland.