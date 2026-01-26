Oakland community members clean streets ahead of Lunar New Year

Dozens of volunteers put on gloves and picked up tools in Oakland on Sunday for a community cleanup.

The volunteers focused their efforts around Wilma Chan Park near the Lake Merritt BART station.

The cleanup was part of the group’s monthly "Pick-It-Up Chinatown" program, with this event specifically aimed at preparing the park ahead of Chinatown’s 34th Lunar New Year Bazaar, which kicks off this weekend.

"A tradition in Lunar New Year is about keeping your home clean and being welcoming, and we want people to feel that in the streets," said Michael Lok of OCA East Bay.

The cleanup was partially coordinated by the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

