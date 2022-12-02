Oakland may rename street for Too Short

article

Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop" - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him.

Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better known as "Too $Hort Way," thanks to a recommendation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilmember Noel Gallo.

That area is his old stomping grounds and includes his alma mater Fremont High.

Too $hort was born Todd Anthony Shaw in Los Angeles County, but he made a name for himself around the streets of Oakland in the 80s selling his music on cassette tapes out of the trunk of his car.

His extensive resume that spans 40 years includes classic hits "The Ghetto," Freaky Tales", "I’m a Player," "Gettin’ It", and "Blow the Whistle" with features from other notable artists E-40, 2Pac, Jay Z, and UGK.

$hort is also known to lend his voice on tracks with rising stars coming out of Oakland including ALLBLACK, Guapdad 4000, and giving nods to West Coast street rappers like Mozzy and YG.

The resolution to rename the stretch of road in honor of the musical pioneer goes before the Oakland City Council on Dec 6.