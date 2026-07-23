Oakland Councilmember Rowena Brown recovering after being attacked, robbed by acquaintance

The Brief Oakland Councilmember Rowena Brown was attacked on Saturday evening by a person who "she had been supporting through a difficult time," according to her office. Brown sought medical treatment after the reported assault, though the extent of her injuries were not clear. The alleged attacker was arrested on Tuesday.



Oakland Councilmember Rowena Brown is recovering after reportedly being attacked and robbed by an acquaintance.

Oakland councilmember attacked

What we know:

Brown’s office said in a Thursday statement that the councilmember was attacked on Saturday evening by the person who "she had been supporting through a difficult time."

The Oakland Police Department told KTVU that officers responded to the scene and "determined that the victim was assaulted by a known suspect."

Brown – who was sworn in as Oakland’s At-Large City Councilmember in January 2025 – sought medical treatment after the reported assault, though the extent of her injuries were not clear. However, her office and Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said she is recovering and focused on continuing to serve the community.

"I have been in touch with Councilmember Rowena Brown and she is well and recovering from her injuries as she continues to serve the residents of Oakland," Lee said in an Instagram post. "I want to thank her friends, family, and OPD for their support during this period and ask that her privacy be respected at this time."

The alleged attacker was arrested by the OPD on Tuesday in Livermore, and they were later identified as 38-year-old Ahshatae Millhouse.

Alameda County jail records indicated Millhouse was being held in the Santa Rita Jail without bail on suspicion of robbery, assault and false imprisonment.

What's next:

An investigation into the attack and robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD at 510-238-3426.