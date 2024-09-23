Oakland couple turns Mexican family recipe into award-winning salsa

A Bay Area couple has turned a Mexican family recipe into an award-winning salsa in Oakland.

Kuali was started by Rodrigo and Janeen Cruz using a recipe inspired by the salsa Rodrigo's mother would make.

It's a type of rich chili oil made from a variety of chiles, garlic, nuts, and seeds.

The company makes small batches every week.

"We started sharing with friends and family and neighbors and some started saying, ‘You should sell it, this is very authentic, very spicy, the way it should be,’" Rodrigo Cruz said.

Kuali is sold at farmer's markets at the San Francisco Ferry Building and at Fort Mason.