Oakland crime is down: Homicides, car break-ins, commercial burglaries

New crime data from Oakland police show that nearly all types of reported crime are down in the city for the first five months of the year.

Oakland has so far seen 20% fewer homicides, a 60% reduction in car break-ins, and a 44% drop in commercial burglaries, compared to last year.

The governor's office said the surge in CHP officers has helped make inroads in fighting crime in Oakland.

The CHP said using analytics from their office and OPD have helped them target specific areas that have higher crime.

Some critics of law enforcement have expressed concern about whether the crackdown will adversely affect minority communities.

