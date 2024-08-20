Arrests made in Oakland quadruple shooting that left 2 dead

Police arrested several suspects Monday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Oakland that left two people dead over the weekend.

The Oakland Police Department has not released the names of the two suspects but said they were arrested on suspicion of homicide.

An initial investigation revealed that an argument broke out around 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 83rd Avenue, followed by gunfire that struck four victims.

Two victims died, and the other two suffered critical injuries. The current condition of the injured victims is not available.

Relatives identified one of the victims who died as Waltrice Dilliehunt. They said Dilliehunt's older sister was one of the victims wounded in the shooting.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help lay the young mother to rest.