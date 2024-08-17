Quadruple shooting leaves 2 dead in Oakland

The Brief Quadruple shooting in Oakland kills two, injures two The shooting occurred Saturday morning around 9 a.m. No arrests have been made



Two people were killed and two others remain critically injured in a morning shooting in East Oakland Saturday.

The shots rang out shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 83rd Avenue, according to police. Officers arrived at the scene, where two of the four shot were later declared dead.

Police said the other two were taken to area hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

According to their initial investigation, several people were arguing before it escalated. At one point, a person took out their firearm and fired several shots at the group, striking four people.

The suspect then fled in a car.

Police have not described the suspect or their car. It's also unclear what the victims and suspects were talking about before shots were fired.

The identities of the victims are also being withheld, per the police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.