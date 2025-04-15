Oakland Coliseum DMV office closes after theft in HVAC system

The Brief The Oakland Coliseum DMV office will be closed for several months for repairs. Repairs are needed after a theft at the office caused damage to the building's HVAC system. Driver tests and other DMV appointments are being diverted to other locations.



The Oakland Coliseum Department of Motor Vehicles' office will be closed for several months after administrators say a theft of wiring rendered the building's HVAC system inoperable.

Staff at the Oakland Coliseum office noticed a leak in the ceiling on Monday, DMV staff confirmed to KTVU. Managers at the office searched the station and found that some wiring had been stolen, and other vandalism at the site caused the HVAC system to be inoperable.

The light poles in the parking lot were also impacted by the theft, according to the DMV.

The closure comes as Californians rush to get their REAL IDs ahead of the May 7 deadline. For those who may still need to make the switch to the REAL ID, please visit the California DMV website for more information.

Staff at the Oakland Coliseum location will report to the Oakland Claremont, Hawyward, Pleansanton Stoneridge and San Francisco offices until repairs are managed.

How long will the location be closed?

What we know:

The DMV says the location could be closed for four to five months for repairs.

Folks who may have driver tests scheduled at the Oakland Coliseum location have been redirected to the Oakland Office at 5300 Claremont Avenue. Some other appointments have been directed to the Hayward office at 150 Jackson Street.