Oakland double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A double shooting in Oakland left one man dead and another injured, police said.

The gunfire was reported just after midnight Wednesday in the 500 block of E. 18th Avenue.

Officers found that one man from Oakland had died of gunshot wounds. The second person from San Francisco was taken to the hospital.

Police don't know why the shooting occurred and no arrests have been made.

This homicide follows two other deadly shootings on Monday that occurred within six hours of each other.

The East Bay Times reports the first of the two shootings occurred just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of International Boulevard in East Oakland. One man was pronounced dead and a 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Then, at about 9:50 p.m., a 39-year-old Oakland man was found shot in a vehicle that crashed in the area of 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been 77 homicides so far this year in Oakland compared to 82 at the same time last year.