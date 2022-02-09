Oakland school board votes to close or merge nearly a dozen schools

The Oakland Unified District school board early Wednesday morning voted to close or merge nearly a dozen schools over the next two years, despite community objections and even a hunger strike by two teachers not to do so.

The vote came at 1 a.m. after eight hours of emotional public comment.

But ultimately, the board decided that it doesn't make financial sense to keep so many schools open with 35% of its campuses underenrolled. The district says it faces a $20 million budget deficit over two years and hiring double the number of custodians, secretaries and principals doesn't add up.

The vote, while disheartening to many community members, was a more modified resolution than originally proposed. In all, 11 schools will be affected, when the original proposal was to close or merge 16.

By this summer, two schools in District 6 – Parker Elementary and Community Day schools will close. By 2023, five more schools are set to close, others will merge and some K-8 schools will have their middle school grades removed.

By the time the vote came, there were still more than 1,000 community members logged into the Zoom meeting, many with their virtual hands raised.

The nine school board members were divided, and the motion to consolidate schools narrowly passed.

Three school board directors voted no, four voted yes, and two others abstained. Directors VanCedric Williams and Mike Hutchinson were particularly passionate in their vote against the motion:

"Ya'll just declared war on the community, and I plan on leading the charge," Hutchinson said. "No way!"

Hutchinson said he felt that the community was getting "steamrolled" in the process and he unsuccessfully lobbied for two more hours of public comment.

"You made sure you waited until after the community spoke," he said. "So you could railroad us and not even allow anyone to weigh in."

At the end of the 2022-2023 school year Brookfield, Carl B Munck, Grass Valley and Horace Mann – all elementary schools, and Fred T. Korematsu Middle School will close.

RISE Community and New Highland elementary schools will merge, though the other mergers were removed from the resolution.

And grades 6-8 will be removed from La Escuelita and Hillcrest elementary schools.

Two teachers at Westlake Elementary had gone on an 8-day hunger strike over the school closures. While Westlake will remain open – it had never been on the chopping block – it's unclear what the striking teachers will do now.

"My babies are worth it," said Maurice Andre-San-Chez who teaches choir at Westlake. "That's why I'm here. I love these kids."

Prescott Elementary, which is now 153 years old, will remain open.

Here's a breakdown of what the OUSD school board voted on:

There will be seven closures, two mergers and two truncated schools.

