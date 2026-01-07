Oakland family seeks answers after hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland family is demanding answers after a hit-and-run crash left their loved one fighting for her life.
Surveillance video shows a silver car crossing an intersection on a green light before being struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV later fled the scene.
Crash caught on camera
What we know:
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Dec. 30 at the intersection of 85th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to the victim’s family.
Cenea Cummings said her mother, Juanetta Jones, was riding in the silver car, which was driven by her aunt. The vehicle had the right of way when it was hit.
"To see the surveillance video is very heartbreaking," Cummings said. "The fact that somebody could do something like that and go on living their life."
Victim in critical condition
Dig deeper:
Jones remains hospitalized in critical condition, Cummings said. She suffered a broken neck and has no movement below her shoulders.
"She has no mobility. She cannot move anything past her shoulders," Cummings said. "She can’t talk. She’s on a breathing tube. She is just there."
Driver flees scene
Surveillance video shows the SUV remaining briefly at the scene after the crash before driving away. Several people can be seen running after the vehicle.
The Oakland Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.
"The only thing police have told me is they know who did it, but they have not been able to locate the person to make an arrest," Cummings said.
Cummings said her mother is from Oakland and grew up in the area.
"She was over here hanging out. She used to cook on this corner and sell food," Cummings said. "She is the life of the party. She always has a microphone with her."
Family calls for justice
What they're saying:
Cummings said she wants justice for her mom.
"She means a lot to me," she said. "At the end of the day, we haven’t had a perfect relationship. She’s still my mom. She still deserves justice."
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and recovery costs following the crash.
The Source: Information for this story comes from KTVU reporting.