Expand / Collapse search

Oakland family seeks answers after hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured

By
Published  January 7, 2026 6:33pm PST
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland family seeks justice after woman critically injured in hit-and-run

Oakland family seeks justice after woman critically injured in hit-and-run

An Oakland family is demanding answers after a hit-and-run crash left their loved one fighting for her life.

The Brief

    • An Oakland woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash after an SUV struck her car, which had a green light, at 85th Avenue and International Boulevard early Dec. 30.
    • Surveillance video shows the SUV lingering briefly before fleeing the scene.
    • The victim remains hospitalized, and her family is seeking justice while raising funds for her recovery through GoFundMe.

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland family is demanding answers after a hit-and-run crash left their loved one fighting for her life.

Surveillance video shows a silver car crossing an intersection on a green light before being struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV later fled the scene.

Crash caught on camera

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Dec. 30 at the intersection of 85th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to the victim’s family.

Cenea Cummings said her mother, Juanetta Jones, was riding in the silver car, which was driven by her aunt. The vehicle had the right of way when it was hit.

"To see the surveillance video is very heartbreaking," Cummings said. "The fact that somebody could do something like that and go on living their life."

Featured

Oakland mayor, city leaders tout lower crime rates in 2025
article

Oakland mayor, city leaders tout lower crime rates in 2025

Oakland Police Chief James Beere said the 2025 homicide rate is a 22% decrease from 2024.

Victim in critical condition

Dig deeper:

Jones remains hospitalized in critical condition, Cummings said. She suffered a broken neck and has no movement below her shoulders.

"She has no mobility. She cannot move anything past her shoulders," Cummings said. "She can’t talk. She’s on a breathing tube. She is just there."

Driver flees scene

Surveillance video shows the SUV remaining briefly at the scene after the crash before driving away. Several people can be seen running after the vehicle.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Featured

Inauspicious start to 2026: 5 killed in Oakland as new year rolls in
article

Inauspicious start to 2026: 5 killed in Oakland as new year rolls in

Three separate shootings occurred in Oakland over the course of four days killed five people. Police have yet to disclose much about the deaths, although in one of the cases, a suspect has been arrested.

"The only thing police have told me is they know who did it, but they have not been able to locate the person to make an arrest," Cummings said.

Cummings said her mother is from Oakland and grew up in the area.

"She was over here hanging out. She used to cook on this corner and sell food," Cummings said. "She is the life of the party. She always has a microphone with her."

Featured

Boyfriend arrested in 1997 San Jose cold case killing
article

Boyfriend arrested in 1997 San Jose cold case killing

The boyfriend of a San Jose woman found dead in her home nearly 30 years ago has been arrested, potentially bringing a close to the cold case.

Family calls for justice

What they're saying:

Cummings said she wants justice for her mom.

"She means a lot to me," she said. "At the end of the day, we haven’t had a perfect relationship. She’s still my mom. She still deserves justice."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and recovery costs following the crash.

The Source: Information for this story comes from KTVU reporting.

OaklandCrime and Public Safety