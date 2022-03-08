Oakland firefighters rescue 2 people who fell from roof into steep ravine

article

Firefighters rescued two people that fell from a roof and down a steep ravine in the Oakland hills on Monday.

Oakland Latino Firefighters said the high-risk rescue happened around 8:00 a.m. in the 7100 block of Thorndale Drive. The rescue required 25 firefighters to bring the two to safety.

ALSO: 14-year-old boy shot and killed, then dropped off in Oakland hills

The injured had fallen approximately 75 feet down the hill, authorities said.

"This was a phenomenal team effort under incredible challenging circumstances," said Chief Reginald Freeman.

Oakland firefighters rescued two people who fell off a roof and down a steep hill on Monday.

A high risk rescue, with a successful outcome, thanks to 25 Oakland firefighters.

Freeman said the highly trained firefighters rendered care to the victims immediately before safely bringing them back up the hill to an ambulance.

ALSO: MMA community defends Cain Velasquez, jailed for attempted murder of child molester

Both injured patients were transported to a local hospital, according to authorities. They experienced moderate injuries, including broken bones, but are in stable condition.

Advertisement

It's unclear why they were on the roof, and how they fell off.