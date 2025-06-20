Oakland firefighters contain 2-alarm fire

Oakland firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that started Friday afternoon on MacArthur Boulevard near 90th Avenue.

The department said about 30 firefighters were on the scene working to protect nearby structures.

It's unclear how this fire started.

The fire department reported the fire on social media just before 4 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m., the department said the fire was fully contained.

"The fire is fully contained but incident not yet under control. No structures threatened, no reports of injuries," the agency said on X.

This is developing, check back for updates.