Oakland firefighters battle encampment blaze near Home Depot store

Oakland
The fully-involved fire at an encampment on the 400 block of Alameda Avenue near the Home Depot was tweeted by the agency at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland fire department extinguished a mid-day blaze at a homeless encampment near the city's Home Depot store.

Oakland fire tweeted about the fire, which they described as a fully-involved encampment fire, at 12:11 p.m.

From above, SkyFOX could see the smokey, burnt out remains of an encampment.

Firefighters say one person was displaced in the blaze. Red Cross is assisting that person.

There are no reports of injuries.