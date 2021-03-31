Oakland firefighters battle encampment blaze near Home Depot store

The Oakland fire department extinguished a mid-day blaze at a homeless encampment near the city's Home Depot store.

Oakland fire tweeted about the fire, which they described as a fully-involved encampment fire, at 12:11 p.m.

From above, SkyFOX could see the smokey, burnt out remains of an encampment.

Firefighters say one person was displaced in the blaze. Red Cross is assisting that person.

There are no reports of injuries.