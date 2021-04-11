Oakland firefighters extinguish early morning house fire

article

Oakland firefighters extinguished a house on fire in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue early Sunday, following initial reports of people trapped inside.

Photo: Twitter.com/OaklandFireLive.

According to a 12:41 a.m. Tweet early Sunday, multiple engines were responding to the fire reported in single-story house with flames showing, along with reports of people trapped inside and firefighters going into the house searching for the people inside.

Photo: Twitter.com/OaklandFireLive.

Just 10 minutes later, the Oakland Fire Department Tweeted that all the people who had been inside the house had been located and were safely out of the building.