Oakland freeway shooting: Suspect charged with murder of Gene Ransom

article

Alameda County prosecutors have charged Juan Angel Garcia with murdering former Cal basketball star Gene Ransom by shooting into his car on a freeway in Oakland last week.

The 25-year-old defendant also faces a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle. The California Highway Patrol said Garcia fired the deadly shot from his Lexus that struck Ransom, 65, in the head as he drove his Honda on I-880 during Friday evening's rush hour.

The shooting tied up traffic for hours as police investigated.

Garcia allegedly fled immediately after the shooting before police arrested him Saturday morning

Ransom was en route to pick up his girlfriend, according to friends.

There was a spate of shootings on Bay Area freeways in 2021. There were 144 shootings, including some deadly bursts of gunfire, on freeways in the nine Bay Area counties, according to data obtained by KTVU.