Expand / Collapse search

Oakland freeway shooting: Suspect charged with murder of Gene Ransom

By and KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
article

CHP said Juan Garcia was booked into the Alameda County Jail on Saturday.

OAKLAND - Alameda County prosecutors have charged Juan Angel Garcia with murdering former Cal basketball star Gene Ransom by shooting into his car on a freeway in Oakland last week.

The 25-year-old defendant also faces a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle. The California Highway Patrol said Garcia fired the deadly shot from his Lexus that struck Ransom, 65, in the head as he drove his Honda on I-880 during Friday evening's rush hour.

The shooting tied up traffic for hours as police investigated.

Garcia allegedly fled immediately after the shooting before police arrested him Saturday morning

Ransom was en route to pick up his girlfriend, according to friends. 

There was a spate of shootings on Bay Area freeways in 2021. There were 144 shootings, including some deadly bursts of gunfire, on freeways in the nine Bay Area counties, according to data obtained by KTVU.

Berkeley basketball great Gene Ransom killed in Oakland freeway shooting

Gene Ransom, the beloved Berkeley basketball legend, was killed Friday evening in a freeway shooting along I-880 in Oakland, according to his close friends. Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol arrested the suspected gunman. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.