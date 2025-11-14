Arrest made in double killing at East Oakland gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities have made an arrest in a double homicide at a gas station in East Oakland that started with a fight.
Oakland Police Department's Gloria Beltra on Friday identified the suspect in the Nov. 13 shooting as Darryl Malone, 27.
The victims were identified as Marques Jeter, 48, and Laroy Ezeb, 49.
Shooting followed fight
Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical fight, though it was unclear whether the victims had been fighting with each other or with the suspect.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue, at the 98th Ave Gas Station.
When officers arrived, they found Jeter and Ezeb suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Source: Information for this report comes from the Oakland Police Department.