Arrest made in double killing at East Oakland gas station

The Brief Darryl Malone, 27, was arrested in connection with a Nov. 13 double homicide at a gas station in East Oakland. The victims, Marques Jeter, 48, and Laroy Ezeb, 49, were found shot to death at the 98th Ave Gas Station. Police said the shooting followed a physical fight, though it’s unclear if the victims were fighting each other or the suspect.



Authorities have made an arrest in a double homicide at a gas station in East Oakland that started with a fight.

Oakland Police Department's Gloria Beltra on Friday identified the suspect in the Nov. 13 shooting as Darryl Malone, 27.

The victims were identified as Marques Jeter, 48, and Laroy Ezeb, 49.

Related article

Shooting followed fight

Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical fight, though it was unclear whether the victims had been fighting with each other or with the suspect.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of 98th Avenue, at the 98th Ave Gas Station.

When officers arrived, they found Jeter and Ezeb suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.