Oakland high school basketball champions to be feted at parade

The city of Oakland will be celebrating two high school basketball state championships with a parade on Sunday.

The ‘City of Champions’ celebration will honor Oakland High's boys basketball and Oakland Tech's girls basketball team on their CIF state championships this season.

On their route to the state title, the Oakland High boys team defeated rival Oakland Tech in the Northern California championship game, a team they had lost to three times previously.

It was the first title in school history for Oakland High while the Oakland Tech girls team claimed its third title in five years.

"It's honestly as if the whole thing was scripted," said. Mari Somvichian, who plays on the girls team. "It means so much to me, especially, doing it with the girls I've grown up with."



The parade will begin around noon at Bellevue Avenue and wrap up with a rally and party at Frank Ogawa Plaza.