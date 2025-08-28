Oakland hires parolees to clean city freeways

The city of Oakland is hiring parolees to help revitalize the city while continuing to rebuild their lives, officials announced this week.

A three-year, $12.4 million contract will fund the initiative under the Golden State Works Program, providing Oakland residents on parole with steady employment.

Parolees join Caltrans crews

Participants will work alongside Caltrans crews to remove litter and perform beautification projects along freeways, highways, and expressways in Oakland.

Paid daily

The Golden State Works Program provides funding to cities that employ individuals on parole for litter abatement and cleanup as part of Caltrans work crews. And those part of the program will be paid daily.

The city is partnering with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to offer transitional employment opportunities that help parolees reintegrate into the community.

"In Oakland we are always proud to support community members who are trying to get on their feet and give back," Mayor Barbara Lee said.

The program tracks success based on participants’ placement into permanent jobs and their retention in those jobs during the first year of employment.