Oakland holds final public forum before posting police chief job opening

The City of Oakland wrapped up its final town hall meetings for the public to have their input on the city's next police Saturday.

This happened as the NAACP released an open letter to express their support for former Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong.

Over 35 residents attended the meeting held at an Oakland public library.

Lifelong Oakland resident Samantha Wise felt compelled to attend because she no longer feels safe in her city.

It's been nearly seven months since Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao fired Armstrong, and it still feels fresh to many residents.

"He was our chief, he's our chief, I think the police chief should be an elected position," Wise said.

The issue of growing crime persists in the city. Yet, they have been unable to hire a replacement due to internal disputes within the police review commission– it was brought up during the town hall meeting.

When asked about the internal disputes, Wise and other residents were told that the city was working on it.

Wise says that answer is not good enough for her.

"No it's not good enough for me, but it was a community member saying that, not a city person saying that," Wise said.

Dr. Tyfahra Milele, a volunteer, is the chair of the committee running search for the next police chief. She said the job posting would be posted soon with input they have gathered from the community at the meetings.

"What we have heard more than anything else is that they want whoever is chief of police to reside in Oak, so that is going to go into the job description," Milele said.

Others have said they want the new chief to also be honest and accountable. And they want the same from the mayor.

Thao was not at Saturday's meeting.

"I thought more city leaders would be here; I think some of the police department should have been here," Wise said. "Wake up, this is all on you, it's time to make a change, it's time for you to get into the streets with the people."