Oakland hosts 1st 'Cocktail Week'

Oakland will host its first Cocktail Week, an event aimed at highlighting the city’s growing cocktail scene and supporting local businesses.

The celebration from Nov. 13 to 23 is organized by Savor Oakland and the Oakland Restaurant Collective.

More than 20 bars and restaurants across the city are participating, with many planning special events, tastings, and themed menus throughout the week.

Among the participants is Lucy Blue, a bar that opened in August.

Owner Michelle McQueen said she’s eager to use the event to showcase Oakland’s creativity and community spirit.

"I’m excited to show what Oakland has to offer," McQueen said. "You don't have to go across the bridge to have a great time."

There are no tickets.

People are just encouraged to stroll into their favorite restaurant and bar and check things out.

