Oakland police confiscate over 500 pounds of illegal fireworks

Oakland police seized over 500 pounds of illegal fireworks, authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to a call in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue when they saw a group of people near a vehicle. The group quickly left the area after seeing officers arrive. However, officers continued to investigate in the area and spotted a vehicle with a large amount of fireworks in plain view, the Oakland Police Department said.

Featured article

The officers towed and impounded the vehicle and confiscated the stash of illegal fireworks that weighed just over 560 pounds.

There were no arrests.