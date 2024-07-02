Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Oakland police confiscate over 500 pounds of illegal fireworks

By Skyler Winston
Published  July 2, 2024 4:12pm PDT
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Fireworks safety amid heat wave

As the temperatures heat up ahead of the 4th of July holiday, officials are warning people against the use of illegal fireworks. Division Chief Randall West from the Alameda County Fire Department joined us on 'The Nine,' about why they can be dangerous and deadly, and start devastating grass fires.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police seized over 500 pounds of illegal fireworks, authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to a call in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue when they saw a group of people near a vehicle. The group quickly left the area after seeing officers arrive. However, officers continued to investigate in the area and spotted a vehicle with a large amount of fireworks in plain view, the Oakland Police Department said.

Featured

Best 2024 San Francisco Bay Area July 4 fireworks: What you need to know
article

Best 2024 San Francisco Bay Area July 4 fireworks: What you need to know

The 4th of July is almost here and KTVU has set up a list of events across the Bay Area, where you can fire up the grill, dance to live performances, and watch the fireworks explode in the night sky. Here is a list of some city spots to make your holiday a memorable one.

The officers towed and impounded the vehicle and confiscated the stash of illegal fireworks that weighed just over 560 pounds.

There were no arrests.