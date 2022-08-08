Oakland 'Jeopardy' winner Amy Schneider hosting literary trivia night

Jeopardy champion and Oakland resident Amy Schneider will be asking the questions on Tuesnday night, instead of answering them.

Schneider is hosting the Bay Area Book Festival's first literary pub trivia night at The Ivy Room in Albany.

She'll ask about everything from literary feuds to pen names to famous first lines.

Schneider won 40 jeopardy shows in a row, and is the first transgender contestant to compete in the tournament of champions.