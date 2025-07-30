Oakland cafe owner sued by DOJ says cases are effort to silence Palestinian voices

The Brief A Palestinian cafe owner in Oakland spoke publicly for the first time since he was caught on video in 2023 kicking out a Jewish customer. The DOJ filed a lawsuit in June, adding to two previously filed lawsuits against him for discrimination and antisemitism. The cafe owner's attorney argues the lawsuits are attempts to silence Palestinian voices during the war.



For the first time since an altercation between the owner of an Oakland coffee shop and a Jewish customer was caught on video in 2023, the Palestinian owner spoke publicly, claiming he was targeted and provoked.

Fathi Abdulrahim Harara is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice following two incidents at Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, citing discrimination.

There were already two civil lawsuits against him by two Jewish individuals who said Harara kicked them out of his shop for wearing the Star of David.

What they're saying:

The cafe owner and his attorneys said on Wednesday these lawsuits are following a larger trend of harassing anyone who condemns the war in Gaza, calling the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians genocide.

Harara has the support of a few Jewish organizations that are petitioning for the DOJ to drop its lawsuit.

Harara hosted press and members of the community at his coffee shop on Telegraph Avenue Wednesday morning, telling attendees his cafe "has faced unprecedented harassment and unprecedented repression."

Harara argues Palestinian voices are being silenced

"This unwavering commitment to justice by any means necessary is precisely why we have been systematically targeted," he said.

The backstory:

It all started in October 2023 shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began, when Jonathan Hirsch said he was denied service at Jerusalem Coffee House after wearing a hat with the Star of David on it.

In a second incident, Jewish customer Michael Radice said he was also denied service for wearing a similar hat.

In separate lawsuits, their attorneys argue they were kicked out of the coffee shop because of their religion.

Harara’s supporters, including the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network and Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area, said the Star of David is not a religious symbol, but a Zionist symbol, which should not be conflated.

"As a Jew, when I see someone with a prominent Star of David, especially if it is accompanied by the colors blue and white, it sparks fear in even me," said a representative from the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network who identified themselves as AJ.

Both groups are petitioning the DOJ to drop the case, arguing anti-Zionism is not the same as antisemitism.

"We have a justice department that is doing everything it can to dismantle the civil rights protections in this country," said Harara’s attorney Glenn Katon.

Attorneys who filed against Harara say this isn't about the war

The other side:

Hirsch’s attorney, Omer Wiczyk, who maintains his client was kicked out of the shop in an act of discrimination, maintains he was removed from the shop because he was Jewish.

"This case is certainly not about a horrible war taking place over 7,000 miles away that has destroyed the lives and families of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis," said Wiczyk in an email.

Wiczyk went on to write, "This case is about upholding the civil rights that protect us all. Arguments to the contrary are simply desperate attempts to deflect from the reality."

"We look forward to proving our case in a court of law, not at a press conference," Wiczyk added.

Harara’s Jewish supporters argue the shop is welcoming to all.

"There’s no antisemitism that I’ve felt at this coffee house. In fact, I’ve felt nothing but welcome, it’s like coming to a family establishment," said one community member who said he is part of Jewish Voice for Peace, as others in attendance cheered.

The cases are moving into the discovery process before heading to trial.

KTVU reached out to the DOJ attorney handling the case, who declined to comment.