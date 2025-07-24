Expand / Collapse search

Oakland Kaiser Permanente on lockdown due to police activity

Published  July 24, 2025 3:36pm PDT
Police activity in Oakland near Broadway and MacArthur Boulevard

Police activity is underway near Kaiser Permanente in Oakland along Broadway and MacArthur Boulevard. Aerial video from SkyFOX shows the scene Thursday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Kaiser Permanente’s main medical building in Oakland was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

What we know:

The hospital confirmed the lockdown around 3:18 p.m., saying that officers were in the vicinity of the building’s parking garage.

"We have locked down the facility to allow officers to safely manage the situation," Kaiser said in a statement.

Oakland police have not released details about the reason for their presence in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

