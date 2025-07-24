Oakland Kaiser Permanente on lockdown due to police activity

Kaiser Permanente’s main medical building in Oakland was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

What we know:

The hospital confirmed the lockdown around 3:18 p.m., saying that officers were in the vicinity of the building’s parking garage.

"We have locked down the facility to allow officers to safely manage the situation," Kaiser said in a statement.

Oakland police have not released details about the reason for their presence in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

The Brief Kaiser Permanente locked down its main medical building in Oakland due to police activity. It remains unclear why officers were in the area.

