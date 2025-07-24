Oakland Kaiser Permanente on lockdown due to police activity
OAKLAND, Calif. - Kaiser Permanente’s main medical building in Oakland was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area.
What we know:
The hospital confirmed the lockdown around 3:18 p.m., saying that officers were in the vicinity of the building’s parking garage.
"We have locked down the facility to allow officers to safely manage the situation," Kaiser said in a statement.
Oakland police have not released details about the reason for their presence in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: Kaiser Permanente